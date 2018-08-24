Exclusive: Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila has a splendid first week in TN

The Nayanthara starrer Kolamaavu Kokila (CoCo) has had a splendid first week run in Tamil Nadu and looks set to extend its stronghold into the second week too. In its first 7 days, the film has reportedly grossed around 18.2 cr in TN, with Chennai city contributing a gross of 2.85 cr. The new Tamil releases like Lakshmi and Echarikkai won’t pose much of a threat to CoCo and it looks set to top the coming weekend's box-office comfortably.

CoCo is all set to cross the 25 cr gross mark and go beyond in Tamil Nadu. It's a huge achievement for a female-centric film and places Nayanthara on a really high pedestal, way above the other Tamil heroines. What's even more intriguing is that CoCo has done better than recent superstar-driven films like Sketch and Vishwaroopam 2. The Telugu dubbed version of the film will now release on August 31st in the Telugu states and will look to take the success story forward.

Nayanthara's next release in Tamil is titled Imaikka Nodigal and will hit theatres on August 30. Time will have to see if it can match the levels of CoCo or even do better, given the presence of a promising young hero in Atharvaa.