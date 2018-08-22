Exclusive: Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila opens with extraordinary numbers

Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila (CoCo) has opened with extraordinary numbers at the Tamil Nadu box-office. After doing good business on Friday, the film grew progressively over the weekend thereby making Rs 11.19 crore (gross) in three days. This number shows Nayanthara's star power. She is called ‘Lady Superstar’ for this very reason!

The film also did great in Chennai city grossing Rs 1.58 crore in three days (Rs 43 lakh + Rs 53 lakh0 + Rs 62 lakh), getting better with each passing day. The hold on Monday is also reportedly good and the film's lifetime theatrical share is expected to cross the Rs 10 crore mark.

But there are a whole bunch of films waiting to release every weekend going forward, and retaining enough number of screens will be the biggest challenge for CoCo.

CoCo has also earned praise from industry stalwarts like Rajinikanth and Shankar. Director Nelson expressed happiness that his film managed to put a smile on Rajinikanth's face.

Got a surprise call ,The moment when Thalaivar @rajinikanth said " loved it , sirichu sirichu enjoyed it " ...Big moment for me and team #KolamaavuKokila Thank you sir🙏🙏feeling motivated 😊 #nayanthara @anirudhofficial @LycaProductions #coco #kolamaavukokilablockbuster — Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelson_director) August 19, 2018

Shankar tweeted in detail about the film and appreciated Nayanthara and Anirudh’s work.

Kolamaavu Kokila- An interesting, humorous, kudumba-crime drama. Nayanthara-calm, effective n classy. Each character shines in its own way.Anirudh rocks with “Gun-in Kadhal” at the right places.Director Nelson surprises with a fresh approach.Well written and satisfying. — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) August 19, 2018

Bosses at Lyca Productions must be feeling buoyed by this success and will be keen to extend this winning streak with their upcoming big films, Vada Chennai and 2.0.