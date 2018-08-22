home/ entertainment/ regional
Exclusive: Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila opens with extraordinary numbers

First published: August 21, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Updated: August 21, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Author: LM Kaushik

Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila (CoCo) has opened with extraordinary numbers at the Tamil Nadu box-office. After doing good business on Friday, the film grew progressively over the weekend thereby making Rs 11.19 crore (gross) in three days. This number shows Nayanthara's star power. She is called ‘Lady Superstar’ for this very reason!

The film also did great in Chennai city grossing Rs 1.58 crore in three days (Rs 43 lakh + Rs 53 lakh0 + Rs 62 lakh), getting better with each passing day. The hold on Monday is also reportedly good and the film's lifetime theatrical share is expected to cross the Rs 10 crore mark.

But there are a whole bunch of films waiting to release every weekend going forward, and retaining enough number of screens will be the biggest challenge for CoCo.

CoCo has also earned praise from industry stalwarts like Rajinikanth and Shankar. Director Nelson expressed happiness that his film managed to put a smile on Rajinikanth's face.

Shankar tweeted in detail about the film and appreciated Nayanthara and Anirudh’s work.

Bosses at Lyca Productions must be feeling buoyed by this success and will be keen to extend this winning streak with their upcoming big films, Vada Chennai and 2.0.

