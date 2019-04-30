Exclusive: Nerkonda Paarvai teaser or single will not release on May 1 for Ajith's birthday!

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 12.39 pm April 30 2019, 12.39 pm

Thala Ajith's birthday is coming up on May 1 and the fans have already started to expect if there will be any surprise releases from Nerkonda Paarvai, the actor's next film after the blockbuster success of Viswasam. However, our sources from Ajith's side states that there will be no releases from the NKP team on May 1. "No, Nerkonda Paarvai team is right now focusing on the post-production works and they haven't planned any kind of surprises or releases for Ajith's birthday. Neither a teaser nor the first single would release contrary to the rumours."

While questioning about Ajith's plan of actions for his birthday, the source adds, " There are no special plans for now. As like every other year, this year's birthday will also be a low key affair and Ajith will be spending time with his family." So, from this, it has become quite evident that the fans and cinema lovers have to wait for some more time for the teaser or Nerkonda Paarvai. Directed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Sathuranga Vettai fame, NKP is the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan - Taapsee starrer, Pink. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor for Bayview Projects LLP, the film also has Vidya Balan, Rangaraj Pandey, Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam in the star cast.

With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Nirav Shah, this courtroom drama has been scheduled to hit the screens on August 10, 2019. Post the completion of this film, Ajith will once again join hands with director Vinoth for his 60th film under Boney's production and that is said to be Vinoth's original script and not a remake.