Exclusive: Newly weds Yuvraj and Mansi to star in freshly announced Parindey!

May 11 2019

A few months ago we told you that the newlywed couple Yuvraj Hans and Mansi Sharma are doing a Punjabi movie together. Now the official announcement for their film has been made by the team. Upcoming Punjabi movie Parindey was announced by director Manbhavan Singh on May 10.

Sharing the announcement poster of the movie, the director quoted, "PARINDEYAN nu milugi manzil yakinan, Aa phaile hoye ohna de par bolde ne... Oh Lok rehande ne khamosh aksar, Zamane ch jinha de hunar bolde ne...

Next big announcement #PARINDEY Ready to shoot.”

Parindey is written and produced by Bobby Sachdeva. The screenplay is penned by the director himself and the dialogues are written jointly by Manbhavan Singh and Bobby Sachdeva. The movie stars Yuvraj Hans and Mansi Sharma in lead roles. Other than the couple we would also see Gurleen Chopra, Hobby Dhaliwal, Sapna Bassi, Malkeet Singh, Gurpreet Kaur Bhangu and many other character artistes in the movie.

Talking to Ghaint Punjab, the director of Parindey, Manbhavan Singh exclusively shared, "The movie is a fresh genre in Punjabi cinema. The story is a thriller drama which no one has explored in the industry yet. It is based on student politics in college and how students interact with the society and vice versa. There are romance and many other formula ingredients but with a very novel and interesting storyline."

He further shared that the movie would go on floor from May 25, 2019. They would shoot the movie in one schedule itself which would be as long as 45 days. The shooting of the movie would happen near Chandigarh. The team has scheduled its release by Winter 2019.

Manbhavan Singh, who earlier gave us Gelo, was in news for his movie Chajju Da Chubara which he started last year with the same actor. There were speculations about a tiff between the director and the producer of that film. Some also opined that the producer was not very satisfied with the director's work and ultimately the project got shelved. It was sad that the movie got shelved after half its shoot was complete.

Hoping that this one goes according to their plan, we wish the entire team all the luck.