Exclusive: NOTA director Anand Shankar denies altering script to suit Vijay Deverakonda's image

There were rumours in the Tollywood media that the makers of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films like NOTA and Taxiwala were forced to make some changes to their films post the blockbuster success of Geetha Govindam to suit Vijay’s image and new found superstardom. When we recently got in touch with the director of NOTA, Anand Shankar, he firmly denied any such development.

"The script of NOTA was locked and then only did we go to the shooting floors. There was no question of changing the content to suit the hero’s image. But it feels good to have your hero in prime form after such a big success. NOTA is keenly awaited and its reach will definitely be widened thanks to the blockbuster success of Geetha Govindam," Shankar said.

The trailer of the film launched recently and hinted at Vijay playing a dashing young chief minister whose unorthodox methods in an orthodox system make for intriguing drama. Anand Shankar and his team are working hard to prepare the final copy of NOTA within the next 20 days' time; they are in the dubbing suite now. The film is tentatively slated to hit the big screens on October 5in Tamil and Telugu.