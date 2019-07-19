In Com Staff July 19 2019, 7.52 pm July 19 2019, 7.52 pm

Suriya’s last film NGK, released midst much anticipation. Although the film bombed at the box office, it didn’t slow down the actor. He promised to deliver better films from there on. Suriya is currently busy with his next film, titled Soorarai Pottru. This film will see Malayalam actor Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. Touted to be a period film, it is being directed by Irudhi Suttru fame Sudha Kongara. Recently, we reported that the film’s shoot has been going on in Chennai. Now, we have another interesting update for you. According to our sources, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is making his Tamil debut with this film!

Our sources close to the development said, “Paresh Rawal plays the antagonist in Soorarai Pottru. He will be seen as a business airline's Chief Executive Officer.” We are guessing since the film talks about the life of Captain GR Gopinath, founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, Paresh would be playing a competitor in the same market. This surely is an exciting update as we are seeing more and more seasoned Bollywood actors come the regional way. Hopefully, an official announcement will be made soon regarding this. It was announced a while back that Mohan Babu has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in this flick but no details on the rest of the cast is out yet. Interestingly, this film also has Hollywood ties as some of the action sequences have been done under the supervision of international stunt choreographer Greg Powell, who is known for his stellar work in flicks like Skyfall and Bourne Ultimatum. Looks like this will be one heck of a film to look forward to!