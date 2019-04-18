In Com Staff April 18 2019, 8.34 pm April 18 2019, 8.34 pm

After a rather extended poor run at the box office, Vikram Prabhu is in dire need of a hit. However, his upcoming movies hold a lot of promise, for he has the action crime thriller Walter with director U Anbarasan and Asura Guru with director Rajath Ravishankar. Both these movies are nearing the finish line and there have been a lot of speculations about Vikram Prabhu's other forthcoming projects. We had recently revealed that he would be starring in a movie to be produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies banner. We had also revealed that Vikram Prabhu would be working in a new movie with the Potential Studios banner. Now, here are some more details of that project!

Talking about the updates on this project, our source close to the production house said, "The team is in talks with Ritu Varma to sign her up as the female lead. The talks are almost in the final stages and we are awaiting a final confirmation!" To be directed by Tamilarasan, a former associate of Vetrimaaran, this movie will have Vella Raja fame Madhesh Manickam's cinematography. Once the team has finalised the female lead, the rest of the cast and crew are also expected to be announced! This project is said to be based on a shocking real life incident that happened in Tamil Nadu.

Exclusive: Pelli Choopulu girl Ritu Varma in talks to work with Vikram Prabhu!

Earlier, it was announced that this project would go on floors by the second week of March but with the heroine not being finalised yet, the shooting might take off a little later than expected. In an earlier media interaction, director Tamilarasan is said to have stated that the incident based on which this movie is being taken is something that almost all people know and will be able to relate to. Meanwhile, Vikram Prabhu's movie for Madras Talkies is touted to be a multi-starrer with a number of other top stars, including GV Prakash, Aishwarya Rajessh, Sarathkumar and his wife Radikaa. Ritu Varma has a number of Tamil movies in hand including China, Dhruva Natchathiram and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal! Keep watching this space for more updates...