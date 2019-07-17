In Com Staff July 17 2019, 5.34 pm July 17 2019, 5.34 pm

Prabhas's fans are eagerly waiting to see his next big release, titled Saaho. After the huge success of his Baahubali franchise, the actor is coming back with a bang through this film. While Prabhas plays the lead in this action entertainer, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is debuting in South movies, alongside him. Directed by Sujeeth, the film’s teasers and posters have been greatly received by the audiences and the hype surrounding the film is insane. Recently, there were rumours that the film’s release date has been pushed from August 15 to the 30. However, when we got in touch with the movie's team, they informed us exclusively that the film has not been pushed!

Talking to us exclusively, the team said, “There is no truth to these rumours. Saaho has not been pushed and it is releasing on the expected date, which is August 15th. Please don’t believe such rumours and look out for only official statements.” Well, that sure is a big relief for all the fans out there! Saaho will showcase intense VFX work and thus it was being said that the post-production is taking more time than expected. However, it looks like the team is well on track with the work and the current pace is exactly what they had planned for. It is also being reported that the post-production work is happening simultaneously in several cities so that the film can be released on the said date.

Saaho is being bankrolled by V Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banner of UV Creations, on a budget of Rs 300 Crores. The film’s star cast also includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Lal, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunky Pandey in supporting roles. R Madhi is cranking the camera for this one and A Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing. Stay tuned for more updates!