Exclusive: Prabhu Deva’s Devi 2 to clash with Suriya’s NGK

April 25 2019

Director AL Vijay’s Devi 2 was scheduled to release on the 12th of April along with his other directorial Watchman featuring GV Prakash. This had put the movie buffs and the industry in a state of confusion as it was strange to release two films of the same director on the same day. Later GV Prakash’s Watchman was released and the release date of Devi 2 was pushed without announcing a fresh release date. Now we are privy to this information from our reliable sources.

“Devi 2 is set to release on the 31st of May. The team is planning to have some interesting promotional videos that will come out in the next few days”, says our sources. This gets interesting as Suriya’s NGK has already booked this date for their film. It is not that two films of different artists cannot have the same release date. It, in fact, gives the movie buffs more options. On the other hand, the trade might have some issues as both films have a good amount of expectations and this might divide the revenues.

AL Vijay’s Devi 2 had recently been certified as U and the film falls under horror-comedy genre. Devi 2 features Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah, Nanditha Swetha and others. Devi 2 will also have a Telugu release with the title Abhinethri 2. The first part of Devi had a good response which had made the makers go in for the sequel. Sam C S has composed the tunes for Devi 2 while Ayananka Bose has cranked the camera. Anthony has edited the film and Screen Scene will be distributing Devi 2.