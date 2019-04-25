  3. Regional
Exclusive: Prabhu Deva’s Devi 2 to release on May 31, to clash with Suriya’s NGK

Exclusive: Prabhu Deva's Devi 2 to clash with Suriya's NGK

Two major movies Prabhu Deva's Devi 2 and Suriya's NGK will now be releasing on the same date, 31st May.

