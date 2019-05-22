Exclusive: Prasanna joins Arun Vijay for Karthick Naren’s next directorial!

Siddarthsrinivas May 22 2019, 2.12 pm May 22 2019, 2.12 pm

A few days ago, Arun Vijay had tweeted that the official announcement of one of his most exciting projects is around the corner. The actor, who is basking in the blockbuster success of his crime drama Thadam, is talking about his film with young director Karthick Naren of Dhruvangal Pathinaaru fame. The new project which will be produced by Lyca Productions will be going on floors in a month or two. And the latest news coming in from the unit is that talented actor Prasanna has come on board the project. The actor, who is busy promoting his latest web-series Thiravam on Zee5, is thrilled to start shooting for the film soon.

Touted to be a crime thriller with a good load of action as well, the film is expected to take Arun Vijay one step higher from his current status in the industry. It should also help Karthick Naren gain some confidence, as his second film in Naragasooran has been stuck up in financial issues for more than six months. According to sources, Karthick has plans to wrap up this project within a period of just two months so it wouldn’t be a big surprise if the end product is ready by the end of the year.

Currently, Arun Vijay is busy training at the Lienphong Center in Vietnam for his upcoming film in Boxer. Directed by Vivek, an erstwhile assistant of Bala, the film is said to be a sports drama that has a strong patriotic and emotional angle embedded. The film has Ritika Singh of Irudhi Suttru fame playing the female lead, while the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. Apart from Boxer, Arun Vijay has the action drama Agni Siragugal, in which he is pit against Vijay Antony. The film marks the third directorial outing for Naveen, following Moodar Koodam and Alaudhinin Arpudha Camera, and is based on an episode from the Twilight Zone series.