Exclusive: Pre-release business report of Superstar Rajinikanth's much expected Petta

Superstar Rajinikanth will be having his Petta released on 10th January, just 42 days after the release of 2.0, which is still running successfully in multiplexes across the country in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. To cash in on Rajini’s pan Indian appeal, Petta will also be releasing simultaneously in these three languages, with the Hindi version arriving on the 11th. The film may also have a Kannada dubbed version releasing in Karnataka, in the coming weeks. The advance bookings of Petta are looking really good, and the film is certain to take a better opening than what Kaala and 2.0 did in TN. It won’t be able to reach the levels of Kabali in TN, due to the stiff competition that it would have from Viswasam which will also be releasing wide on 10th January.

The total pre-release theatrical business details of Petta are as follow:

Petta should gross close to 100 cr in TN & 250 cr worldwide to achieve the breakeven mark. These are numbers which can be achieved by a Rajinikanth starrer; more so if it’s a trademark Superstar styled commercial movie like how Petta promises to be. The majority of the numbers have to come from TN and the overseas belt. In TN, both Petta and Viswasam are expected to make the most of the January 10th to 20th Pongal phase and rake in the moolah at the box office.