Exclusive: Producer Dhananjayan mourns director Mahendran's demise, says he changed the grammar of Tamil cinema

Lmk April 02 2019, 12.56 pm April 02 2019, 12.56 pm

South Indian cinema suffered a huge loss on April 2 as the legendary director-writer J. Mahendran breathed his last. He was 79 and died due to age-related illness. His funeral is being planned later in the day and many film industry personnel and the general public are paying their final respects to him before his mortal remains are laid to rest. We spoke to film historian and noted producer Dhananjayan to know a bit more about Mahendran’s legacy. Dhananjayan was closely involved with the late director over the past few years; Mahendran was a prominent part of Dhananjayan’s film institute BOFTA.

“According to me, Mahendran sir’s biggest contributions to Tamil cinema was in the way he didn’t depend on pages and pages of dialogues to present a scene as a writer. He was more concerned with the body language and emotions of his lead actors than in making them mouth dialogues non-stop. A lot of us still remember the scene from Thanga Pathakkam when Sivaji Ganesan sir walks in after getting to know of his wife’s death. Mahendran sir (who was the story and dialogue writer for that film) could convince Sivaji sir that he should do this scene without any dialogues and just let his body language do the talking. Mahendran sir changed the existing grammar and trends of Tamil cinema and presented Sivaji sir in a completely new light. Mani Ratnam sir has openly said that Mahendran sir is his biggest inspiration and influence in similarly not keeping many dialogues in his films.

Mahendran sir was also a pioneer in the way he used songs as montage sequences flowing organically with the story and the film’s mood. He didn’t resort to song-dance sequences and lip-sync routines unless absolutely needed, like in the case of 'Raman Aandalum Raavanan Aandalum’ in his first directorial Mullum Malarum. He also introduced extremely talented performers like Suhasini and Chinni Jayanth to the cinema. We will all miss this legend!”

That was quite an eye-opener about the great director’s unique modus operandi. May his soul rest in peace!