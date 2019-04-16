Exclusive: Puli and Saamy producer Shibu Thameens in talks for a film with Vijay Sethupathi

In Com Staff April 16 2019, 10.51 pm April 16 2019, 10.51 pm

Vijay Sethupathi is on a roll doing films that fall under various genres. Recently, he was seen as a transgender in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe. The film earned him tremendous acclaim. Earlier, at the beginning of the year, the actor shared screen space with Superstar Rajinikanth in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial Petta. His current line-up of films includes S U Arunkumar’s Sindhubaadh, Manikandan’s Kadaisi Vivasayi, Seenu Ramasamy’s Maamanidhan and Surendhar Reddy’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Telugu.

However, we have a piece of breaking news for all Vijay Sethupathi fans out there. Our sources say, “Vijay Sethupathi is in talks with Puli and Saami producer Shibu Thameens for a film. The cast and crew details will slowly get finalised.” This sure is exciting. Shibu Thameens is one producer who has bankrolled a variety of films such as ABCD in Malayalam, Vijay starrer Puli in Tamil, Chiyaan Vikram’s Saamy Square and also Irumugan and the recent Rosapoo in Malayalam. Thameens Films has also distributed films like Vijay’s Thamizhan, Vikram’s Saamy and Madhavan’s Run and Jay Jay.

If this project materializes it would be beneficial for both the actor and the producer. Vijay Sethupathi is such a bankable name in the circuit and his films invariably have good business. When he collaborates with a producer like Shibu Thameens, one can be ensured of quality content. Sethupathi’s popularity in Kerala also will add up to this venture’s credentials. Right now his next release would be S U Arunkumar’s Sindhubaadh. Further updates on this Sethupathi-Thameens product will soon follow. Stay tuned and we will keep you posted.