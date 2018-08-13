Exclusive: Pyaar Prema Kaadhal wooes the youth, emerges a superhit

Yuvan Shankar Raja's maiden production venture, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal (PPK) is well on its way to becoming a superhit. The movie has reportedly grossed Rs 3.38 crore in TN in its first three days, with Chennai contributing a gross of Rs 69 lakh.

The film held strong on its first Monday as well, thanks to patronage from college students. The popular Rohini multiplex in Chennai tweeted that their Monday morning show of PPK had gone Housefull. The trade perception is that PPK will now perform at a much better level than the other new release, Kamal Haasan's biggie Vishwaroopam 2. The national holiday this coming Wednesday, August 15 will enable the film to get Housefull shows again.

Yuvan's songs are a major factor in PPK hitting the right notes with the youth audience. The lead pair, Harish Kalyan, and Raiza Wilson, has emerged as stars and director Elan joins the list of promising filmmakers.

Elan’s first film Graghanam (which has been stuck in the cans for quite some time) can now be expected to find a release date soon, thanks to the success that he has achieved with PPK. Krishna, Chandran, and Karunakaran have played the lead roles in the film.