Exclusive: Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3 registers a bumper opening

Lmk April 21 2019, 1.01 pm April 21 2019, 1.01 pm

The opening day numbers of Kanchana 3 are out, and they are phenomenal to say the least. The TN gross of the film on Friday was Rs 10.72 crore, thereby giving Raghava Lawrence his career-best opening by a country mile. This opening figure is better than the opening numbers of many big star films. It just shows the level of craze that the film (and the Kanchana horror comedy franchise) has among the public and also the importance of a holiday release (Good Friday in this case). The film grossed Rs 77 lakhs in Chennai city; it is having a good hold today and is all set to notch a huge weekend number in TN.

The Telugu version of the film grossed Rs 5.6 crore in the Telugu states on the opening day, while in Karnataka, Kanchana 3 has managed to gross in excess of Rs 1.2 crore from both the Tamil and Telugu versions together. The opening is good all over the South and Lawrence couldn’t have asked for a better start. The film has breached the Rs 20 crore WW gross mark on its opening day. The masses seem to be liking the film though critics have clearly expressed their disapproval. Certain films do well and draw in the masses to theaters irrespective of what critics feel; Kanchana 3 falls in this select lot of films.

Ultimately, the trade in both Kollywood and Tollywood is happy with the way Kanchana 3 is performing; that’s what matters at the end of the day!