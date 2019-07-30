In Com Staff July 30 2019, 7.50 pm July 30 2019, 7.50 pm

The 1996 movie Indian, which was directed by Shankar and had Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar in the lead, turned out to be a game-changer in the entire Indian film industry. This movie, based on an aged freedom fighter's crusade against corruption, became a super hit in all the languages and is till date one of the biggest hits in the careers of all those associated with it. After a gap of nearly 23 years, director Shankar and Kamal are coming together for this movie's sequel - Indian 2. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, this movie was announced to be going on floors early this year. After a lot of pre-production work, the movie took off but was almost immediately put on the back-burner when Kamal took time off to campaign for his party - Maiam - in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

There were speculations that the movie was reportedly shelved after there was no progress on it for quite some time. However, recently it was announced that the project is definitely on and that it is being revived for good. Early today we had reported that director Shankar is currently scouting for locations in Andhra Pradesh, which came to light after a photo of the director and members of his technical team walking around in Andhra, went viral online. Now, we have yet another exciting update on this highly expected project!