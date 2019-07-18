In Com Staff July 18 2019, 9.18 pm July 18 2019, 9.18 pm

Arjun Reddy turned out to become such an amazing hit that it ensured that all those involved in the movie had their careers made. Vijay Deverakonda, who played the titular role, has since become a household name across industries. Well, Shalini Pandey, too, has been welcomed in many industries with a number of opportunities coming her way. This movie's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has since gone on to direct the Hindi version of this movie - Kabir Singh - which released recently and has been declared a blockbuster. The Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, which is being made as Adithya Varma, has been in the headlines for long and we now have another exciting update regarding this movie...

Just a couple of days back, we reported that Adithya Varma's hero Dhruv had posted about the movie's shoot being wrapped up. The actual shoot had completed sometime back but 3-days of patchwork shoot alone had been pending and that too has been wrapped up now. The unit of Adithya Varma was bolstered when it was announced that the acclaimed cinematographer Ravi K Chandran would be wielding the camera for this movie. It is to be noted that his son Santhana Krishnan had handled the cinematography of Arjun Reddy's Hindi version Kabir Singh. However, the most interesting thing about the patchwork shoot that happened for Adithya Varma recently is that Santhana Krishnan took over the cinematography duties from Ravi K Chandran and worked as the cinematographer for these 3 days of the shoot.