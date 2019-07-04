In Com Staff July 04 2019, 6.01 pm July 04 2019, 6.01 pm

Samantha Akkineni is currently waiting for her big release this week, Oh! Baby. The actress has already started the year with a hit film (Majili)and now she is on to her next set of films as well. It is known that she is currently busy with the Telugu remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha starrer 96. Now, we have some exclusive update for you regarding her next project. While rumours were doing the rounds that Sam would be seen in Aramm 2, it seems that is not the case. When we spoke to Gopi Nainar, director of Aramm, he told us that Samantha will not be seen in Aramm 2 but she is doing a film with him!

Speaking to us exclusively Gopi said, “Yes, it is true that I am working with Samantha. The talks have been on and the discussions are happening. But, it is not the sequel of Aramm. This is a fresh script and it is a women-centric film. Aramm 2 will happen only with Nayanthara and no one else. She is very busy right now, so that project will take some time to shape up." As for Aramm 2, it seems that Nayanthara may only reprise her role but not anytime soon. The director told a leading media that Nayan will do a film with him but she is currently busy with her other projects. Well then, that solves it! Nayanthara is currently busy with Vijay’s Bigil, Rajinikanth’s Darbar and she will also begin shooting for her untitled thriller film with Aval.

Samantha on the other hand just has the 96 remake, so we can assume she will start shooting for her film with Gopi very soon. Hopefully, we will get more details regarding the cast and crew soon! Till then, stay tuned for more updates on this.