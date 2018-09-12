Exclusive: Samantha's U-Turn pre-release trade report

After an exhaustive round of promotions, the Samantha - Aadhi - Bhumika - Rahul Ravindran starrer U-Turn, directed by Pawan Kumar, will be releasing on Thursday in Tamil as well as Telugu. The TN theatrical rights of the film were bagged by G Dhananjayan for a sum of 4 cr. In TN, the Telugu version will also be given a limited release along with the main Tamil version. It’s a fair deal and the film should do decent business in the coming long weekend if it gets a favourable word of mouth.

The total worldwide theatrical rights of U-Turn are worth around 16 cr with the Telugu states theatrical rights valued at 8.8 cr.

Samantha has so far made her mark as a heroine doing commercial films with the biggest heroes in both Tamil and Telugu. This is the first time that she is doing a female-centric film like U-Turn, where she is the main lead.

Interestingly, Sam's better half Naga Chaitanya will also have a big release this weekend for his rom-com entertainer Shailaja Reddy Alludu, where he shares the screen space with Anu Emmanuel and Ramya Krishnan.

So, who's going to take over the Tollywood box-office this weekend? The husband or the wife, or will they share the honours?