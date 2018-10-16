Exclusive: Sandakozhi 2 pre-release business is a new high for Vishal

After some last minute uncertainty surrounding clearance from the Animal Welfare Board of India, Sandakozhi 2 received the necessary go-ahead with a U/A certificate. The film will open in theatres worldwide on October 18th with the USA premieres set to take place a day in advance.

The total pre-release rights of the film have fetched a whopping 65 cr, which is a massive new high for a Vishal film. Being his 25th film, it's quite a cool record to possess. Now we hope that all the buyers recover their investment, post-release.

Here's a break-up of the film's pre-release business, theatrical + non-theatrical,

Tamil Nadu - 24 cr

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana - 8 cr

North India (Hindi dub rights) - 9 cr

Overseas - 5 cr

Kerala & Karnataka - 2 cr

Satellite - 17 cr

The satellite rights of the film have been bagged by Sun TV. Vishal’s new TV show ‘Naam Oruvar’ was launched recently on the channel and one could see Sandakozhi 2’s promos regularly being played in the ad breaks.

Meanwhile, the advance bookings of the film have started on a really low key note. Sandakozhi 2's fate at the box-office seems to hinge on the media's reviews and public word of mouth. Fans can catch the film in theatres on October 18th.