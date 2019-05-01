Exclusive: Santhosh P Jayakumar's Theemai Than Vellum to be bankrolled by Etcetera Entertainment!

In Com Staff May 01 2019, 7.22 pm May 01 2019, 7.22 pm

Director Santhosh P Jayakumar shot to fame with the adult comedy Hara Hara Mahadevaki, starring Gautham Karthik and Nikki Galrani in the lead. Being the first of its kind movie, it was widely talked about and gave the director very good popularity. Following this, he made Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu, another adult comedy which was also well received by the youth. Despite not playing for family or child audiences, director Santhosh has a very good following amongst the youth. After these 2 movies, he made the romantic comedy Ghajinikanth with Arya and Sayyeshaa in the lead.

It was then reported that he would be making another clean entertainer for the Studio Green banner. However, it was later announced that the production house and the director had parted ways, following creative differences. Amidst reports that this project - Theemai Than Vellum had been shelved, we had announced that the project was indeed on and that only the production house would be different. Now, we have one more update on this project! An industry analyst reveals to us, "Director Santhosh will be making his project Theemai Than Vellum for the Etcetera Entertainment banner but the title has not been confirmed yet!"

This is good news for the director as he can now proceed to make his action entertainer! Santhosh Jayakumar just finished working on the Telugu remake of Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu, titled Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and the movie hit screens last month. There are also reports that Gautham Karthik, who was signed up to play the lead in the original Theemai Than Vellum, will now be working in a multi-starrer project for Studio Green in the same dates he had allotted for this project. Let's wait and see who will be a part of director Santhosh's new project's cast!