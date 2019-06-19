In Com Staff June 19 2019, 4.52 pm June 19 2019, 4.52 pm

It is a well-known fact that legendary director Mani Ratnam has been working on adapting the Tamil historical novel Ponniyin Selvan into a movie, for several years now. The pre-production work for the film is underway, and reports state that he will start the shooting by the end of this year. While we already know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a part of this film, our sources have exclusively revealed another update to us. According to them, popular actor Elango Kumaravel is also a part of this project as a screenplay writer. The actor is very popular for his role as Ravi Shastri in Prakash Raj and Trisha starrer Abhiyum Naanum.

According to our sources, “Elango Kumaravel will be writing the screenplay for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. An official announcement on this is expected soon.” For those who not in the know, Elango is a popular actor and has displayed his acting prowess in many films but he is also a writer. The actor has penned stories for many famous directors and also written a bunch of plays. What is even more interesting is that Kumaravel acted in an important role in the extremely famous Ponniyin Selvan theatre play, which has been happening since 1999. So, it will be interesting to see how he adapts the story into a screenplay. It has also been said that the film will have a few other screenplay writers too. This being Mani’s ambitious project, it won’t come as a surprise that he is taking extremely talented people on board.