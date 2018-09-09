Exclusive: Seemaraja already seems to be a winner, courtesy its pre-release trade

Seemaraja is gearing up for a grand release on September 13. The producers 24 AM Studios are going all out with promotions and are leaving no stone unturned to create a buzz around the film. Seemaraja has been sold territory wise to leading Tamil distributors. Sources exclusively tell us that theatrical rights of Seemaraj in Tamil Nadu are said to be worth around Rs 36 crore. The film needs to gross around Rs 70 crore in the state to be viable for all its buyers. Considering the pre-release business, this is the highest for a Sivakarthikeyan film and a lot is riding on it. The film’s satellite rights were sold a long time back to market leaders Sun TV.

Sivakarthikeyan's career-best film as per box office numbers so far is his last release Velaikkaran which grossed Rs 58 crore in TN and Rs 85 crore worldwide. Seemaraja is widely expected to do better than Velaikkaran due to its mass-friendly genre compared to the serious content-oriented nature of Velaikkaran. Seemaraja is also expected to be the star's maiden Rs 100+ crore worldwide grosser if it can perform well in its home territory TN.

Excitement is at its peak for this one and we hope Seemaraja meets the hype and brings cheer to the trade.