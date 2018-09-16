Exclusive : Seemaraja crosses an important milestone after 3 days

After a thunderous opening, Seemaraja has settled at the box-office. The film has dropped from the lofty levels of the opening day but is still grossing good numbers thanks to Sivakarthikeyan's audience pull and the hype around the film. After 3 days, Seemaraja has grossed around 20 CR in TN, which is a fantastic number more so, for a young hero like Sivakarthikeyan. A lot of the established senior actors actually struggle to get a lifetime TN gross of 20 CR for their films!

In Chennai city, Seemaraja has grossed 2.26 CR in 3 days, while in Trichy - Tanjavur, it has grossed 2.1 CR in 3 days. The film is expected to have a very good Sunday as well. The real test shall begin on Monday as the talk surrounding the film is quite negative and we have to see if Sivakarthikeyan's strong family audience base will visit theatres and give Seemaraja their patronage.

Sivakarthikeyan has already moved on to his next films, with directors Rajesh and Ravikumar. He will be shooting for both these films simultaneously with a plan to wrap them both by January. Both the films will release in 2019.

