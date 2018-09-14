Exclusive: Seemaraja opening report reiterates Sivakarthikeyan’s star power

Despite being panned by critics, Seemaraja saw a phenomenal opening all over Tamil Nadu when it released on Thursday. The producer of the film RD Raja tweeted that it was a double-digit opening for the film in the state and that it was Sivakarthikeyan's career's best opening by a mile, crossing his earlier best Velaikkaran comfortably.

In Chennai, Seemaraja grossed a phenomenal 1.01 Cr on its opening day. Thanks to a holiday, all theatres screened 5 shows in their properties and the film ran with great occupancy levels, owing to the hype and Siva's star power. Seemaraja becomes the 6th film to have a 1 cr plus opening day in Chennai after Theri, Kabali, Vivegam, Mersal and the recent Kaala. Siva is now in the elite territory alongside the likes of Rajini, Vijay and Ajith. Seemaraja’s opening consolidates his status as a Top4 hero in Tamil Nadu.

We have to see how Seemaraja sustains in the long run after its opening weekend. The general consensus is one of the disappointments. If Seemaraja still manages to put up a big total, it will be the sheer star power of Sivakarthikeyan which would do the trick. Let’s wait and watch!