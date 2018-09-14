image
Friday, September 14th 2018
English
Exclusive: Seemaraja opening report reiterates Sivakarthikeyan’s star power

Regional

Exclusive: Seemaraja opening report reiterates Sivakarthikeyan’s star power

LmkLmk   September 14 2018, 6.11 pm
back
Box OfficeEntertainmentkollywoodOpening collectionRD RajaregionalSeemarajaSivakarthikeyan
nextJackie Shroff returns to Tamil cinema for Vikram Prabhu
ALSO READ

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree hits a half-century in its first week!

Satyameva Jayate hits ‘gold’ as John Abraham goes the Akshay Kumar way

Independence Day proves lucky for Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate at the box office!