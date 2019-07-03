In Com Staff July 03 2019, 2.57 pm July 03 2019, 2.57 pm

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, is chilling out these days spending quality time with his family. His last release in Hindi was Zero which did not meet the expectations of the critics and the audience alike. We are not sure what his next plan is going to be as the actor has not signed any new film. Perhaps he is listening to new scripts and would be deciding on it soon. Meanwhile, there is a widespread buzz that the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge hero would be seen shaking a leg with Thalapathy Vijay in his upcoming Bigil for AR Rahman’s music. But this has turned out to be a rumour as we found.

The thought of Shah Rukh Khan sharing screen space with Vijay is surely magical. And therefore, we checked with the Bigil team to find out if it is true. But sadly so, this has turned out to be a rumour without a base. The team tells us, “No, Shah Rukh Khan is definitely not a part of Bigil, not even as cameo”. This has certainly dampened the spirit of all those who wanted to see SRK in a Tamil film. It should also be recalled that during the IPL cricket match, when Shah Rukh Khan was in Chennai, he and director Atlee were seen together enjoying the game. Later SRK also visited Atlee’s office and at that point of time, the ‘meet and greet’ had resulted in a theory that SRK would be in Atlee’s film. However, later it turned out to be a just customary visit.