Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, is chilling out these days spending quality time with his family. His last release in Hindi was Zero which did not meet the expectations of the critics and the audience alike. We are not sure what his next plan is going to be as the actor has not signed any new film. Perhaps he is listening to new scripts and would be deciding on it soon. Meanwhile, there is a widespread buzz that the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge hero would be seen shaking a leg with Thalapathy Vijay in his upcoming Bigil for AR Rahman’s music. But this has turned out to be a rumour as we found.
The thought of Shah Rukh Khan sharing screen space with Vijay is surely magical. And therefore, we checked with the Bigil team to find out if it is true. But sadly so, this has turned out to be a rumour without a base. The team tells us, “No, Shah Rukh Khan is definitely not a part of Bigil, not even as cameo”. This has certainly dampened the spirit of all those who wanted to see SRK in a Tamil film. It should also be recalled that during the IPL cricket match, when Shah Rukh Khan was in Chennai, he and director Atlee were seen together enjoying the game. Later SRK also visited Atlee’s office and at that point of time, the ‘meet and greet’ had resulted in a theory that SRK would be in Atlee’s film. However, later it turned out to be a just customary visit.
Bigil, produced by AGS Entertainment, has Nayanthara as the heroine. Vijay is said to be playing dual roles of a dad and son. The son apparently is essaying a football coach to Women's Football Team of Tamil Nadu. The unit is canning sequences as per the plan and the film is aimed for a Diwali release. AR Rahman scores music while GK Vishnu is handling camera work. Other supporting cast members include Reba Monika, Indhuja, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Varsha Bollamma, Kathir and others. Jackie Shroff is playing the principal antagonist in the film. Ramana Girivasan has also written the screenplay for Bigil.