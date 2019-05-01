Exclusive: Sivakarthikeyan and director Pandiraj's project to go floors from May 8!

In Com Staff May 01 2019, 7.31 pm May 01 2019, 7.31 pm

Prince Sivakarthikeyan is on a roll and has a packed 2019 ahead of him. He is currently awaiting the release of his Mr. Local, directed by M Rajesh and having Nayanthara playing the female lead. This movie was to have hit the screens earlier but has now been pushed and will be seeing a release on May 17th. Produced by Studio Green, Mr. Local is the first time this production house and Sivakarthikeyan are coming together. After this project, he has a huge line-up already. He is currently shooting for his Hero, with director PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame and is also working on SK14 with director Ravikumar. We now have another exciting update for Sivakarthikeyan fans!

It was earlier announced that Siva would be working in a movie with director Pandiraj, who has directed him earlier in Marina and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga. We now have the date when this project would begin rolling. A source close to the unit says, "This Sivakarthikeyan movie directed by Pandiraj sir will go on floors from May 8!" This is great news indeed as this actor-director combo has proven to be very successful in the past and are sure to re-create that magic again.

Pandiraj's last project Kadaikutty Singam, with Karthi in the lead, turned out to be a blockbuster hit and Sivakarthikeyan's Seema Raja was also received well by the audiences. Reports state that ace cinematographer Nirav Shah would be cranking the camera for this new project, which will also have veteran Bharathiraja in an important role. There are also speculations that Aishwarya Rajessh would be seen in a role opposite SK in this new movie. Stay tuned for more updates...