Exclusive: Sivakarthikeyan goes gaga over Nayanthara’s professionalism, points out her USP!

Siddarthsrinivas May 15 2019, 7.25 pm May 15 2019, 7.25 pm

Crowd-favourites Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara had worked together in Velaikkaran previously, but they didn’t have much of screen time together as the film was more of a content-oriented outing. However, in this week’s release Mr. Local, the duo have the responsibility to hold the entire film on their shoulders, as they play the two central characters in it. Sivakarthikeyan plays Manohar, a chilled-out dude with a boy-next-door image, and is pitted against Nayanthara who is an established entrepreneur. As a result, Sivakarthikeyan got to spend more time with the actress, getting to learn a few things from her.

Speaking about Nayanthara’s modus operandi in an exclusive chat with us, the actor says, “Nayanthara is all about professionalism. Apart from the fact that she comes to the spot on time and does her part perfectly, she owns the character and designs it on her own. If you take all of her recent films, she has peculiar looks for each one of them. Viswasam, Aramm, Kolamaavu Kokila and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan have all been different from each other, and she isn’t even using prosthetic or anything else. Nayanthara does her own photo-shoots and works on her looks and costumes herself. Her process begins from there itself, and that’s how she has held her position in the industry for so long.”

Directed by Rajesh, Mr. Local is a simple, jolly entertainer that comes off as the apt film for the summer holidays. The advance bookings for the film are underway, as Sivakarthikeyan gets set for yet another cheerful show that should have the cash registers ringing for another two weeks.