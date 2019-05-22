Exclusive: Sivakarthikeyan opens up on his voting controversy, says it was some sort of an error

Siddarthsrinivas May 22 2019, 3.08 pm May 22 2019, 3.08 pm

During the Lok Sabha polls that took place in Tamil Nadu last month, actor Sivakarthikeyan was mired in a controversy where the news had come out stating that he had cast his vote even though his name was not on the voters’ list. Reports came by saying that the actor got into a heated argument with the officials, after which he was allowed to vote. Later, Sathyabrata Sahoo, the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, ordered for action to be taken against the polling officials in Chennai, who allowed Sivakarthikeyan to vote.

When we got to interact with the actor regarding the same, he came back with a reply saying “There is no controversy at all. I went ahead and cast my vote. Of course, they have said that they will look into the matter and see how my name went missing from the list. If you look at it simply, I have my voters’ ID in hand and have been casting my vote at this place for the past two years. It is some sort of an error that has come up from somewhere. To be honest, my name was there on the list when we had got it checked one month prior to the voting day.”

Voting is your right and fight for your right 💪👍 pic.twitter.com/lYyu2LyWKZ — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 18, 2019

The actor’s latest release in Mr. Local has not gone down too well with the audiences, but he sure does have a packed, exciting slate of films that will hit the screens in quick succession. Sivakarthikeyan is now shooting for his film with Pandiraj in the city of Karaikudi. The film is bent on the relationship between two siblings played by Sivakarthikeyan and Aishwarya Rajesh, and has a superb star cast that consists of Bharathiraja, Natty, RK Suresh, and Anu Emmanuel as the heroine. It is getting ready for a release in the first quarter of 2020.