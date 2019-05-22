Exclusive: Sivakarthikeyan talks about balancing multiple films simultaneously

Lmk May 22 2019, 10.05 pm May 22 2019, 10.05 pm

Sivakarthikeyan is in a unique phase of his career because for the first time he is shooting simultaneously for multiple films. He currently is shifting focus between director Mithran’s Hero, the film with Pandiraj (SK16) and also the film with Ravikumar (SK14). His recent film, the comedy entertainer Mr Local is currently in theatres. In an extensive recent chat with us, Siva talked about managing multiple films and how easy or difficult it was to shift from one film to the other.

“This is a new experience for me, as I’ve never shot for my films simultaneously. In the early stages of my career, I had back to back releases but I shot one after the other for them. Now, I’m handling three films at the same time. Each of these films has a different colour and my characters in them will be having subtle variations. There is no extreme change, as such, in my looks.

Hero will be my next release and it will be completely different from Mr Local. After Velaikkaran, it’s another different content for me, based on a strong social issue. Mithran is giving me a great working experience. Pandiraj sir’s film will be different from Hero and that transition will be challenging for me. It’s a balancing act that I’m doing with all these films; they will have my usual elements but will also be different.”

Siva further elaborates about his working process with these films, "I initially thought that moving from one film to the other will be difficult. But once I get into a film’s costume and start interacting with the artists in that film, the switch happens automatically. All these films have very sensible directors, and they look after things. I don’t have any scope for confusions. They are very particular about the film’s purpose and target audience. Due to my tight schedules, each film set is even more focused, well-planned, more time-driven and they strictly stick to timelines. Every six months, a film release will definitely be possible now.