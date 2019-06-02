Prince Sivakarthikeyan is quite the hot commodity in Kollywood, at present! He has a long list of movies lined up for him. His recently released Mr. Local, with director Rajesh, did not set the Box Office alight. However, that doesn't seem to have reduced his market value in any way and he has already moved on to complete his other projects. After Mr. Local, Sivakarthikeyan has projects with director Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame, Hero with director PS Mithran, SK16 with director Pandiraj and SK17 with Vignesh Shivan. We now have an exciting update to add to this list!
Talks are rampant in the industry that Sivakarthikeyan would next be signing a new project with Thalapathy 63 makers AGS Entertainment. Talking about this, an industry analyst says, "AGS Entertainment always take it one project at a time and with Thalapathy 63 scheduled to hit the screens for this Deepavali, they are looking to bankroll their next with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. Talks are on between the two and an official announcement would be made, once everything falls into place." We sure are looking forward to seeing who would be helming this new project.
Meanwhile, despite Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara's presence, a weak story-line led to the failure of Mr. Local. Siva is reportedly shuttling between the shoots of his SK16 with Pandiraj and Hero, with PS Mithran. Also, SK17 - which is to be financed by Lyca Productions, will only go on floors towards the end of 2019. The title announcement gave off some cryptic hints and the buzz is that this movie could be based on technology and science with concepts of time travel also added in. Watch this space for more updates...Read More