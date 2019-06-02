In Com Staff June 02 2019, 7.39 pm June 02 2019, 7.39 pm

Prince Sivakarthikeyan is quite the hot commodity in Kollywood, at present! He has a long list of movies lined up for him. His recently released Mr. Local, with director Rajesh, did not set the Box Office alight. However, that doesn't seem to have reduced his market value in any way and he has already moved on to complete his other projects. After Mr. Local, Sivakarthikeyan has projects with director Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame, Hero with director PS Mithran, SK16 with director Pandiraj and SK17 with Vignesh Shivan. We now have an exciting update to add to this list!

Talks are rampant in the industry that Sivakarthikeyan would next be signing a new project with Thalapathy 63 makers AGS Entertainment. Talking about this, an industry analyst says, "AGS Entertainment always take it one project at a time and with Thalapathy 63 scheduled to hit the screens for this Deepavali, they are looking to bankroll their next with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. Talks are on between the two and an official announcement would be made, once everything falls into place." We sure are looking forward to seeing who would be helming this new project.