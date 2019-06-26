In Com Staff June 26 2019, 5.25 pm June 26 2019, 5.25 pm

Prince Sivakarthikeyan's last release - Mr. Local - wasn't really a success at the box office. This movie, produced by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green banner, was directed by M Rajesh and had Nayanthara as the female lead. There were a lot of expectations riding on this movie, but it failed to live up to them all. However, Sivakarthikeyan hasn't let this bog him down, as he has been actively shooting for his upcoming movies. In the past, he has completed the shooting for a major chunk of his movie with director Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame. The movie is said to be a sci-fi project involving a lot of CG work and that, along with, production delays are the reason behind this movie's delay in completion. However, Siva has now been shuttling between the shoot of Hero with director PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame and his SK 16 with director Pandiraj. Here's an exciting update on the same.

There have been strong speculations that the shoot for Hero is progressing rapidly and that the makers are planning to release the movie for Christmas. Sources in the know tell us, "Looking at the way the movie is progressing, the makers of Sivakarthikeyan's Hero are trying to get the movie ready to release for Christmas. Fans are highly expecting Siva's next project and Hero's release would surely be celebrated by them." Hero is being produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under his KJR Studios banner and has Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the female lead. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music while George C Williams is taking care of the camera and Ruben is in charge of editing.

Just a couple of days back, dance master Sathish took to his social media handle and revealed that he was shooting for a song sequence with the Hero team. He reminisced about the location, which happened to be the Citi Centre at Mylapore, where he had also shot for a song for the movie Unnale Unnale. Meanwhile, the unit of SK 16 is currently shooting in Theni and this was confirmed through a post by Aishwarya Rajesh on her Instagram account. She had mentioned that after wrapping up the shoot for her first schedule of Ka Pae Ranasingam, she was moving to Theni for the shoot of SK 16. She is reportedly playing the role of Siva's sister in this movie. Watch this space for regular updates...