Exclusive: SJ Surya clarifies rumours of Uyarndha Manithan being dropped!

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 7.20 pm May 15 2019, 7.20 pm

All Tamil cinema fans were excited beyond words when it was announced that Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was to be making his Kollywood debut. When it was announced that Big B would be acting in a movie with SJ Surya, the excitement reached fever pitch. This movie had been titled Uyarndha Manithan, taking after legendary Sivaji Ganesan's 1968 movie of the same name. Directed by Tamilvannan, this 2019 project is touted to be a Tamil-Hindi bilingual with the Hindi version being titled Tere Yaar Hoon Main. The movie went on floors recently and pics of Big B and SJ Surya from the shooting spot went viral online. However, recently there was a rumour that the movie had been dropped after creative differences between the director and Amitabh.

On hearing this, we got in touch with SJ Surya himself to understand what the reality was. He says, "There is a small issue between the production company and Big B Saab .... will sort it out and take it forward.... after monster release I will go to Mumbai to sort out those issues and take it forward... Myself and dir Tamilvaanan have already sorted so many issues to take it to this stage... where we got the great tweet on the 3rd day of the shoot from big B Saab out of love and respect for our work .... ignore negativity.." Now, we can breathe a sigh of relief! Recently, Big B himself had tweeted his admiration and respect for the legendary Sivaji Ganesan from the shooting spot and also added that SJ Surya and he were disciples of the thespian. This movie will also mark SJ Surya's acting debut in Hindi.

But Actual director of the film is Tamilvannan and not S J Suryah! pic.twitter.com/Pa13KLaJL0 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 15, 2019

Meanwhile, SJ Surya is busy with the promotions for his impending release Monster, which is hitting the screens this week. This fantasy comedy movie has SJ Surya having trouble with a rat. This movie has Priya Bhavani Shankar and Karunakaran in important roles, alongside SJ Surya and is directed by Nelson Venkatesan, who earlier helmed Oru Naal Koothu. Music is by Justin Prabhakaran and Monster has been produced by the Potential Studios banner. SJ Surya was last seen playing the antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal.