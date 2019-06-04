In Com Staff June 04 2019, 11.36 pm June 04 2019, 11.36 pm

SJ Suryah is currently basking in the success of his latest release Monster. The quirky and unique film has gotten great word of mouth and is doing decently at the Box Office too. Monster, which has been directed by Nelson Venkatesan, is about a man and his troubles with a rat. The film is being heavily appreciated by all ages and even fellow artists have been praising Suryah for his acting chops. Now, rumours are on that Suryah met Boney Kapoor for discussing Thala 60. Rumours are also saying that the actor has been approached to play the antagonist in the film. When we reached out to Suryah, he completely denied being a part of Thala 60!

Talking to us exclusively, Suryah said, “It is true that I did meet with Boney Kapoor but it was just a friendly one. He congratulated me on Monster and I am planning to hold a special screening for him. However, the rumours of me doing a part in Thala 60 are untrue. I request my fans to stop spreading these rumours.” Well, we hope that clears it up! Currently, Suryah is busy with his film Uyarndha Manithan. Recently there were a lot of rumours that the film was shelved due to some reasons. However, he has finally resumed the shoot and we can expect some updates soon!