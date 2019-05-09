Exclusive: SJ Suryah to sign up for a project with Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions!

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 11.10 pm May 09 2019, 11.10 pm

Director, producer and actor SJ Surya is well known for his unique style of filmmaking and his quirky acting skills! After initially working as a hero in a number of movies, SJ Surya made a comeback as a performer and made quite a statement with his work in Iraivi. After his recent spate of laudable performances as an antagonist in movies like Spyder and Mersal, he has an impressive line-up of movies in hand. He is currently awaiting the release of his next movie - Monster, which will be hitting screens on May 17th! We now have an update on a new project of SJ Surya's!

There are reports that SJ Surya would be acting in a new movie for Pa Ranjith's production house. When we got in touch with our sources close to the banner, they say, "Neelam Productions is in talks to produce a new movie for a debutante director. We are looking at roping in SJ Surya to play the lead in this project and he has also shown interest in it." There are reports that an official statement would be released once all the details are confirmed.

Meanwhile, SJ Surya has completed acting in Selvaraghavan's Nenjam Marappathillai and Iravaakaalam, both of which are awaiting release. He is currently working on Uyarntha Manithan, which will mark the legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan's entry into Kollywood. This movie will be releasing in Hindi as Tera Yaar Hoon Main. His impending release Monster is a fantasy comedy, also starring Priya Bhavani Shankar and Karunakaran alongside him.