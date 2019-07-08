In Com Staff July 08 2019, 11.03 pm July 08 2019, 11.03 pm

Nalan Kumarasamy might have been around for a long time but, as a director, he has done only a few films. However, he is the perfect example of quality over quantity as despite directing just two movies in Tamil and a segment in a collaborative movie, Nalan is one of the most reputed directors in Kollywood. He made his directorial debut with the 2013 movie Soodhu Kavvum. This Vijay Sethupathi starrer went on to become a cult hit and has die-hard fans, even after all these years of release. This also became the only Tamil film to be screened at the Zurich Film Festival, in 2013. His second directorial came three years later. It was again with Vijay Sethupathi and the 2016 romantic comedy Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum became yet another hit. We now have an update on this talented director's next project!

Sometime back, it was being speculated that Nalan Kumarasamy had signed up to make his next movie for KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green banner and this, in turn, lead to speculation that either Suriya or Karthi might star as the lead in this project. Recently, we got in touch with Nalan to inquire about the progress of his next project. He replied, "I am done with the complete scripting of my next project. Now, I am waiting to find a producer. Once I get a producer, the cast and crew would be finalized!" Now, this does throw big questions towards the authenticity of the earlier reports that Nalan had signed up to direct a movie for Studio Green.