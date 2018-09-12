Exclusive: Soori's stunning 6-pack makes Sivakarthikeyan swell with pride

Sivakarthikeyan tweeted the picture of Soori's 6-pack look from Seemaraja on the eve of the film’s release and it is worth a look. The still has pleasantly shocked one and all, as Soori's 6-pack appears every inch genuine. It is a ‘transformation’ in the true sense of the word and one must commend the comedian for achieving such a striking new look.

Here is our #SixPackSoori 🔥👍8 months of hard work..Extremely Happy to share tis pic here👍😊Mathssssssss #Aasaramarakaaya 👌 pic.twitter.com/SN3bRKOgR7 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) September 12, 2018

Soori slogged hard for this look and he hardly had any water for a few days, when he had to have the 6-pack for the shirtless scenes in the film. Siva said in a exclusive interaction recently that it gave him immense satisfaction to see a comedian get a scope in his film. He also said that he didn't find the need to sport a 6-pack himself and that Soori will hog all the limelight in that portion. Siva also added that Samantha would have her share of action scenes in the film and that her Silambam expertise would look great on screen.

Siva is also very confident about Seemaraja’s period segments where he appears as a Tamil king and mouths dialogues in chaste Tamil. He said that he loved his look for this portion, sporting long hair and royal costumes, accessories designed very intricately. His final look was finalized after about 7 look tests. The VFX work for these scenes has seemingly impressive.

Siva said that director Ponram has, in fact, the story material to make a full-fledged film on the life of a Tamil king. If the period portions in Seemaraja work out well, we may well see a full-fledged historical flick from Siva and Ponram.