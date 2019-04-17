Exclusive: SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures confirms working with Rangoon director Rajkumar Periasamy!

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 1.25 pm April 17 2019, 1.25 pm

SR Prabhu is quite a busy man these days! He is having his hands full with a number of projects on the production front! His banner Dream Warrior Pictures is currently bankrolling Suriya's NGK, Karthi's Kaithi and two as-yet-untitled projects! NGK is headlining the industry with heavy buzz surrounding the movie as its release date has now been announced. Slated to hit screens on May 31, NGK directed by Selvaraghavan and starring Sai Pallavi & Rakul Preet Singh as the female leads, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. This political action thriller with Suriya in the titular role as Nandha Gopalan Kumaran, also has Jagapathi Babu playing the antagonist! Following this there's the much awaited Kaithi, starring Karthi and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame. We now have an interesting update on a new project from Dream Warrior Pictures!

On Tuesday, we had announced that Rangoon director Rajkumar Periasamy had pitched a story for Suriya and that Dream Warrior Pictures would be bankrolling it. However, as all of this was just speculation, we got in touch with SR Prabhu from the production house and got to know his version. He said, "Yes, we are indeed in talks with director Rajkumar Periasamy. He pitched a story and we liked it. Currently, we are working on the story. That is all! The cast and crew have not been finalised. The project is in the very early stages. We shall make an announcement when things fall into place!" This confirms our news that director Rajkumar is indeed working for Dream Warrior Pictures.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy's debut movie Rangoon starred Gautham Karthik and Sana Makbul in the lead with Daniel Annie Pope in a vital role and Vishal Chandrasekhar's music. The movie, produced by AR Murugadoss Productions in collaboration with Fox Star Studios, was well received by both the audiences as well as critics! However, after Rangoon was released in 2017, director Rajkumar did not announce any other project. Meanwhile, Dream Warrior Pictures are also producing an untitled movie with Jyothika, which speculations state might be titled as Rakshasi. The banner is also financing a project with Sibiraj and Andrea in the lead! Stay tuned for further updates...