Exclusive: Studio Green planning to release Gautham Karthik's Devarattam on May 1, in place of Mr Local!

Prince Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local, starring Nayanthara in the female lead, is being produced by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green and directed by M Rajesh. This movie was originally being planned for hitting the screens on May 1. However, recently we received reports that the movie's release was being pushed by a couple of weeks, due to some unknown reasons. Now, we have received new reports stating that the production house Studio Green is looking to make use of this delay to release their other project - Devarattam!

Our source close to the production house says, "As Mr Local got delayed due to some technical reasons, Studio Green is looking to release Gautham Karthik's Devarattam on May 1! This movie is also complete and ready for release." Devarattam, starring Gautham Karthik, Soori and Manjima Mohan in the lead, is directed by M Muthaiah! This movie has Sakthi Saravanan's cinematography and Sreekar Prasad's editing with Nivas K Prasanna's music. Originally, Devarattam was scheduled to hit screens on April 12 but got pushed due to various reasons!

Just a couple of days back, the 'Madurai Palapalakkudhu' single from Devarattam was released. This folksy rural peppy number was sung by Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and had Gautham Karthik and Manjima dancing to it in a festival setup. Gautham Karthik's last venture Mr Chandramouli got only a lukewarm response at the box office and he is badly in need of a box office hit! Let's see if Devarattam gives him the much needed break! Stay tuned...