Siddarthsrinivas June 04 2019, 2.55 pm June 04 2019, 2.55 pm

One of the interesting films to make it to the theatres this month is Suttu Pidikka Utharavu, which marks the return of director Ramprakash Rayappa after Tamizhukku En Onrai Azhthavum and Pokkiri Raja. Starring Vikranth, Mysskin, Suseenthiran and Athulya, the film is a complete action thriller without any songs or commercial compromises. In an exclusive chat with in.com, director Ramprakash Rayappa revealed that the film’s highlight are the stunt sequences, which have completely been shot without any kind of support or harnesses (ropes).

“We wanted all the stunts in the film to look as realistic as possible, so we got rid of all the ropes that are usually put to use. Even for jumps, we used minimal safety and extracted the reactions as they would seem in real life. Our own stunt master Dinesh fractured his leg during the shoot and was out of work for quite a while. Every day, one fighter used to get injured and go out of the sets,” said the director.

Mysskin plays a cop in the film, while Vikranth will be seen as a man caught in a difficult situation. “When I first met Mysskin sir, he asked me to narrate the story in two minutes. However, he was quick to call out the energy level of the film, and said that he really liked it,” Ramprakash adds.