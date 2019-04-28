Exclusive: Superstar Rajinikanth calls Kaappaan villain Chirag Jani a handsome villain!

In Com Staff April 28 2019, 6.43 pm April 28 2019, 6.43 pm

The upcoming Suriya biggie Kaappaan has an ensemble star cast that includes a number of top names from across different cinema industries in India. This movie, marking ace Bollywood actor Boman Irani's debut in Tamil, also has television actor Chirag Jani marking his cinema debut. Earlier on Sunday, Chirag Jani posted a tweet of how excited he was to meet Superstar Rajinikanth at the Darbar shooting spot! He also posted a pic of the two of them, clicked during the meet. Following this, we got in touch with Chirag to enquire about how the meet went and he was totally excited about it!

Talking very much like a fanboy, Chirag Jani says, "It was a dream come true to meet the Superstar in person. He was so humble and I was very excited when he told me he liked my look. He called me a handsome villain!" Now, who wouldn't be flying among the stars if the Superstar himself gives them such high praise! This surely would come as a huge boost for Chirag Jani, who would love to share screen space with Rajinikanth soon. His long haired and thick bearded look from Kaappaan is in complete contrast to his current look, where he sports a close crop and just some stubble with a thick handlebar moustache!

The excitement of dreams coming true is beyond the description of words. It was dream come true moment to meeting the Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir 😍😍Thank you sir for your blessings 😍😍😍 thank you @LycaProductions For making this happen on #Darbar set #kaappaan 🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/oAg211E3jO — Chirag jani (@JaniChiragjani) April 27, 2019

While Chirag is waiting for his Kaappaan to hit the screens towards the end of August, he is also working on a Gujarathi movie G, where he is playing the titular character. He was earlier seen in a very small role in the Suriya movie Anjaan. Chirag Jani has also worked in a number of TV serials and had recently also stated that he loves Kollywood and would definitely continue to work here. Stay tuned for updates...