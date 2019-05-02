Exclusive: Suriya, Jyothika and kids take off on a foreign vacation!

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 11.39 pm May 02 2019, 11.39 pm

The lovely couple Suriya and Jyothika have both been busy working non-stop on their upcoming projects. Having wrapped up the shoot of NGK & Kaappaan, Suriya almost immediately began shooting for his next movie with Sudha Kongara, of Irudhi Suttru fame. This project, titled Soorarai Pottru, is said to be based on the life of Captain Gopinath who founded the Air Deccan airways. With Aparna Balamurali playing the female lead, this movie is being co-produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Guneeth Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. Also, the first look of Jyothika starrer Jackpot was released very recently and it was well received by both the general public as well as the industry insiders. Now, we have an exclusive update on Suriya and Jyothika.

A source close to their family reveals, "Suriya, Jyothika and the entire family have taken off for a foreign vacation. As it is the children's summer holidays and the two stars also wanted some rest, they have taken a 15-day vacation!" However, the location where they would be vacationing is unknown. Suriya has just completed shooting for the first schedule of Soorarai Pottru and it was also announced recently that his next project would be with Viswasam director Siva, under the Studio Green banner. His NGK with Selvaraghavan is scheduled to hit screens on May 31st and the expectations are very high for this. Also, the teaser of his Kaappaan was released recently and it promises an action-packed high energy movie, which would be releasing on August 30th.

Jyothika's Jackpot, which is also financed by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, is currently in the final stages of post-production and is expected to hit screens soon. The entire movie was shot in a span of just 35 days and also has veteran actress Revathy in a very important role. Jo also has Rakshasi with Dream Warrior Pictures and a yet-to-be-titled movie with her brother-in-law Karthi. This project is to be directed by Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam and Papanasam fame and will see Jyothika and Karthi playing siblings. The entire family has a number of reasons to be happy as recently Suriya and Jyothika's son Dev won a National level Karate championship, held in New Delhi! We wish Suriya - Jyothika and the entire family a very happy holiday!