Exclusive: Suriya, Mohanlal starrer Kaappaan locks the release date!

Yesterday, there were two big release date confirmations from the Kollywood fraternity. Suriya’s NGK was announced as a May 31st release while Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai was confirmed as an August 10th release. Both the announcements were welcomed with a lot of fanfare, due to the big names involved. We now have a release date info about Suriya’s next film after NGK - Kaappaan directed by KV Anand and produced by Lyca.

Kaappaan was earlier expected to be an August 15th release, though the team didn’t make any official announcements. The entry of Nerkonda Paarvai on August 10th doesn’t make 15th a practical choice for Kaappaan. Theatres would be caught in a fix! The latest trade buzz on Kaappaan is that the film will release on Friday, August 30th with a 4-day opening weekend to capitalize on, due to the holiday on Monday, September 2nd for Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Kaappaan also has Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani and Samuthirakani alongside Suriya and it’s a true blue multistarrer, action thriller. In a recent interview, Suriya had stated that they would be looking to release the film at an appropriate time in the August - September period; it looks like August 30th might be the chosen date.

Suriya plays a commando in Kaappaan and is entrusted with the job of protecting the nation’s prime minister, played by Mohanlal. The film is expected to repeat the Ayan magic at the box office. Kaappaan was recently shot in places like Orissa and Vizag. The team will also be shooting abroad, extensively.