Suriya's last release was the Selvaraghavan directorial NGK. A lot of expectations were riding on it, as this was the first time collaboration between the maverick director and the powerful actor. A political movie with a lot of scope for Suriya to express various shades, the movie showcased his histrionic abilities but failed to set the Box Office cash registers ringing. Suriya has already moved on to work on his next - Soorarai Pottru - with director Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame. However, the next Suriya project which will be hitting the screens is his much awaiting Kaappaan, a multi-starrer action thriller. We now have an exciting update about this movie...

A source close to the unit of Kaappaan stated, "We are planning to have the audio release of our movie, on July 21st. This will be a grand event, held at the Sri Ramachandra Convention Centre, in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. This event will be covered on Sun TV!" An official announcement on this can be expected soon. Kaappaan, directed by KV Anand, is being produced by Lyca Productions and will have Sayyeshaa, Arya, Samuthirakani, Chirag Jani, Thalaivasal Vijay, Prem, Porna and DRK Kiran, alongside Suriya. The most interesting aspect of this movie's cast will be the presence of Bollywood star Boman Irani, who is making his Kollywood debut with this one.