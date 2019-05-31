Lmk May 31 2019, 5.34 pm May 31 2019, 5.34 pm

Suriya’s NGK is all set for its grand worldwide release. The film is slated to hit more than 2500 screens worldwide in Tamil as well as Telugu. In Tamil Nadu, NGK will be released in about 450 screens. The overseas space will also see a big release for this Selvaraghavan directorial produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. In Tamil Nadu, NGK will be an own release by the producers (through prominent area distributors) and there is no valuation as such to the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights. The Telugu states break-even share of NGK is about Rs 9 crores. Trade experts opine that if the film generates good talk, then the break-even mark can be breached within the first week itself. Suriya’s Gang (the Telugu dubbed version of TSK) had a lifetime share of RS 7.5 crores last year, despite releasing with big Telugu films such as Agnyaathavaasi and Jai Simha. Gang was declared a Hit in Telugu, and Suriya is expected to repeat the hit run with NGK as well.

In Karnataka, NGK’s theatrical rights have been grabbed by Dheeraj Enterprises for a sum of Rs 3.33 crores. The film is getting a big release in Karnataka in both its Tamil and Telugu versions, across more than 170 locations. In Kerala, the theatrical rights of NGK are said to be worth about Rs 1.8 crores. Due to the pre-Eid fasting period, the release and opening craze are quite low this time around for a Suriya film. He is usually a hot star among the Kerala trade and audiences. And, the overseas theatrical rights of NGK are worth about Rs 10 crores.

The producer of NGK has also gained good income from the sale of the film’s satellite and digital rights to Vijay TV and Amazon Prime respectively. We have to see if the producer can make NGK a lucrative outing for the firm by getting a good share from the film’s theatrical run in Tamil Nadu.