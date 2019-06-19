Siddarthsrinivas June 19 2019, 5.35 pm June 19 2019, 5.35 pm

Director Suseenthiran is one of the very few men in Kollywood, who is well equipped to churn out films at a fast pace. Though his last venture in Genius didn’t manage to make any noise, the director is now getting ready for a busy 3-month window as three of his films will be hitting the screens, back to back. Speaking to us in an exclusive chat, Suseenthiran says calls this the busiest phase of his career, saying that he has never experienced anything of this sort. “I made each film at a different point of time, but in terms of the release, it is all coming together. I myself have spoken to the producers and asked for at least a gap of two weeks between the releases, as it would be very hard to concentrate on all the three projects simultaneously. Angelina will be the first, followed by Kennedy Club and Champion,” he said.

The makers of Angelina are contemplating on bringing the film to the screens by the 28th of June itself, while Kennedy Club is looking at the 21st of next month. Champion, on the other hand, will arrive in September. “All three films are different from each other. You might think that the films are pretty basic looking at the posters, but I can guarantee you that they are all strong scripts and there will be a special surprise element in each of them,” said the director, sounding very confident.

Suseenthiran has just made his acting debut in the racy action thriller Suttu Pidikka Utharavu, which is doing decently in theatres. Speaking about it, he said, “When I heard the script, I found something different in it and decided to do it immediately. But hereon, I will only take up acting if the role is extraordinary. I have always loved writing and will keep on doing that,” he concluded.