In Com Staff June 21 2019, 12.08 am June 21 2019, 12.08 am

Director Suseenthiran is currently basking in the success of his maiden acting venture - Suttu Pidikka Utharavu. This movie, which also starred director Mysskin and Vikranth in the lead roles, released recently and has been doing decently at the theatres. Suseenthiran is a busy filmmaker who currently has four of his movies in various stages of production. Of these, he has written and directed three while he has only written one of them - Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2. The filming is on for his Kennedy Club, starring Sasikumar, Bharathiraja, Samuthirakani, Gayathrie and Soori in the lead. This movie, based on women's Kabaddi, is being produced by Nallusamy Pictures. Meanwhile, we have an interesting update on another of Suseenthiran's ventures.

Earlier, Suseenthiran had directed a movie on childhood pressure with the title Genius. This movie was the acting debut for producer Roshan, who bankrolled the project under his Sudesiwood Films Private Limited banner. This movie, which released on 26th October 2018, received mixed to negative reviews. Now, we have received information that Suseenthiran would be producing Roshan's next acting venture. Talking about this, an industry analyst states, "Suseenthiran would be bankrolling Roshan's next project, which is to be directed by a debutante director. An official announcement in this regard would be given out soon!" It would be interesting to know what subject this new movie would be based on.

Meanwhile, Suseenthiran is fast racing towards the completion of the post-production work of Kennedy Club. Reports state that Suseenthiran is planning to have two back-to-back releases of his movies, soon. It is being rumoured that his directorial Angelina, which has newcomers in the lead, is expected to release on June 28th. This movie, produced by RD Panneerselvam, will have music by Sam CS. The movie was wrapped up in March of 2018 itself and is expected to see the light of day soon. Following Angelina, Kennedy Club is also expected to hit the screens in July, most probably on the 21st of the month.