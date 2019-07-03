In Com Staff July 03 2019, 6.07 pm July 03 2019, 6.07 pm

Tamannaah Bhatia is, without a doubt, one of the most sought-after actresses. Recently, the actress has wandered off to the horror genre and made quite an impression among the masses through her films. From Devi series to Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, the actress is quite comfortable with this genre it seems. We also told you that she will be seen in the Tamil remake of Anando Bramha. While reports state that she has walked out of Raju Gari Gadhi 3, we have some exclusive update for you regarding her next project! Our sources have informed us that she has signed yet another horror film titled Petromax!

Talking to us exclusively our sources revealed, “This horror thriller starring Tamannaah Bhatia will be directed by Rohin Venkatesan. It has been titled Petromax and is produced by Passion Studios. More updates will be given out soon.” As one may remember, Rohin made a promising debut through the Kalaiyarasan starrer in 2017 and this film will be his second outing. Taking up such a genre is a task but hopefully, he will live up to the expectations. The producers of this film recently bankrolled Vijay Sethupathi's 25th film, Seethakathi. Coming to the title of the movie, it interestingly reminds us of the Goundamani dialogue. But, it can also signify a pressurised paraffin lamp. What our sources also revealed to us is that the film is already in the post-production stage.