EXCLUSIVE: Tamil remake of Vicky Donor starring Harish Kalyan has been titled Dharala Prabhu!

May 26 2019

It is already known that Harish Kalyan is currently busy shooting for his next with Sanjay Bharathi. The film, which has been titled Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae will feature four actresses. Now, we also told you that the actor has also signed a film with Yuddham Sharanam director Krishna Marimuthu and this project would be an official remake of the Bollywood hit film Vicky Donor. This film will be produced by Screen Scene Productions and an announcement is expected soon. Now, our sources have exclusively revealed to us the title of the film! The project has been given an interesting title and it is Dharala Prabhu.

Speaking to us, our sources revealed, “The makers have decided to go with the title Dharala Prabhu for this official remake. The pre-production work has already begun.” The cast and crew of the film are not known yet but an announcement is expected to be made very soon. Fans are pretty stoked about this project as Vicky Donor turned out to be a huge success and also one-of-a-kind genre film. The project brought Ayusmann Khurrana, the lead actor, a lot of fame and appreciation. It will be interesting to see what kind of changes the makers of the Tamil remake decide to put in. Expectations are also high because this will be the director’s second film after Yuddham Sharanam, which starred Naga Chaitanya and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead.

Vicky Donor is an award-winning romantic comedy which talks about the controversial sperm donation and infertility issues. The film was also remade in Telugu as Naruda Donoruda with Sumanth, a couple of years ago but, it did not do great at the Box Office. Let’s see whether Harish can pull off this remake or not. Harish became hugely famous after his stint in Bigg Boss and one can say that the actor is well on his way to becoming a big name in the industry.