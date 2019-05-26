  3. Regional
Harish Kalyan

Regional

EXCLUSIVE: Tamil remake of Vicky Donor starring Harish Kalyan has been titled Dharala Prabhu!

Vicky Donor is an award-winning romantic comedy which talks about sperm donation and infertility issues.

