Exclusive: Thadam director Magizh Thirumeni says when the audience connects with the film, the feeling is just sheer ecstasy

Director Magizh Thirumeni has maintained a level of consistency in the quality of his films over the course of his career, starting from his maiden film Mundhinam Parthene to Thadaiyara Thaakka to Meaghamann and now his latest blockbuster Thadam. The media has always lapped up his films while the box office and the public at large have finally warmed up to his brand of content with the smashing success of Thadam; Thadaiyara Thaakka also did well to an extent. The director sounded jubilant at the success of Thadam in this exclusive conversation with us. The film completes 25 days in theatres on Monday and has grossed about 20 crore in Tamil Nadu so far.

“The success of Thadam reinstates my belief in the power of the plot (good content) and also the impact of the media. The media has always been good to my films and they were spot on in their assessment of Thadam as well. The success of a film has many other factors in play too - such as the release date, promotions, the lead hero’s opening, the way the film is positioned to name a few. While some of my earlier films missed out on some of these factors, it all fell in place perfectly for Thadam; I am also thankful to distributors Screen Scene for their awesome work in taking the film across to the masses.”

Magizh also shared his memorable experience visiting theatres screening the film.

“The feeling of seeing happy viewers talking to you genuinely and generously cannot be expressed in words. It is what we technicians work for; money and materialistic pleasures pale in comparison to the audience’s appreciation. This entire experience visiting theatres is something that I’ll hold with me forever. Arun Vijay was literally mobbed by the masses in every theatre! The audience pays to see our films and when they connect so well with the film, the feeling is just sheer ecstasy. The success of Thadam has also made me feel more responsible to keep giving quality films.”

Magizh is in the process of firming up his upcoming slate of films. That he is much in demand in the Kollywood fraternity goes without saying!